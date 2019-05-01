Main Street finalizes ‘Art and Wine Stroll’ plans

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Finalizing plans for Friday’s Art and Wine Stroll along North Parkerson Avenue are, from left, Rachel Lemaire, Nestled and Company; Cyndi Wirtz, Wirtz Sudz; Ruby McCall, Le Jolie Boutique; Jill Habetz and Nancy Loewer, Crowley Main Street Art & Wine Stroll Committee; Mona Fontenot, Boutique Forty-Six; Matt Long, Miller, Mitchell & Long; Torrie Credeur, Main Street volunteer; Crystal Nero, Crafty Cajun Studios; Vanessa Schendel, Crowley Art Association; and Charlotte Jeffers, City of Crowley Tourism Director. The group met to “toast” the event at the Courtyard, where registration will be held Friday afternoon.