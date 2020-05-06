Article Image Alt Text

Masses resume at St. Joseph's

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:56pm
Parishioners enjoy outdoor Mass
Wednesday, May 6, 2020

MASS RESUMES AT ST. JOSEPH’S - Parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church attended their first Mass on Sunday, May 3, since the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions went into effect in mid-March. Celebrating his first Mass as the new pastor was Fr. Brent Smith, standing. The outdoor Mass also followed the social distancing directives of at least six feet separating families of the same household. Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced late Friday that he has granted permission to pastors in the Diocese of Lafayette to celebrate outdoor Masses. This permission was granted as long as the celebrants strictly followed all directives issued by Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a statement form the Bishop’s office. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)

