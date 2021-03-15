Mayor pleased with audit report

Despite five findings, Mayor Tim Monceaux said he was generally happy with the audit report for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2020.

The report was delivered to the city council at its March meeting by representatives of Kolder, Slaven and Co., Certified Public Accountants.

“After the rough year we had with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is not negative in any accounts,” Monceaux explained.

After an auditor completes its review, it presents “audit findings” to communicate what it has discovered and its recommendations for improvement. The findings are based on evidence about how the entity’s operations measure up against the audit criteria.

As expected, the council’s failure to adopt a balanced budget for 2020-2021 before the actual start of the fiscal year was cited by auditors. In addition, the failure to adopt budget revisions in a timely manner led to overspending by more than 5 percent in the Infrastructure Improvement Fund.

The auditor’s finding placed the blame on the council for its “failure to timely adopt the 2020 amendments and the 2021 budget presented for adoption in accordance with state law.”

“The first budget was denied and a revised budget was presented and denied again,” according to the report. “Approvals of appropriations for payments were given by the council, but the budget amendments were still denied by council.”

Auditors recommend that the city periodically compare actual activity to budgeted activity and adopt budgetary amendments as necessary. “In addition, the council should make every effort possible to timely adopt a proposed budget in accordance with state statute.”

Another somewhat expected finding concerned the much-discussed sewer user fees. Auditors found that the city “failed to take all steps necessary to adjust sewer user fees sufficient to cover the cost of operations of the Sewer Fund” despite there being an ordinance that obligates it to do so.

Failure, according to the auditor, could result in the city not having resources to pay current expenses, replacement costs or debt service requirements.

In a separate but related finding, auditors noted that the current sewer user fees “are not adequate to satisfy the requirements” of the 2013 bond covenants.”

An ordinance was adopted and a review committee formed consisting of the city engineer, city auditor, city attorney, city clerk, Utility Committee chair, Finance Committee chair and a Crowley citizen. However, “The council was notified of the deficit and chose to vote an increase not sufficient to what the committee recommended,” the auditor noted. “There is no corrective action to be taken by “the administration) due to council action being necessary.”

Among other findings, auditors determined that the city failed to adequately reconcile bank statements at the end of the year.

Failure to accurately reconcile accounts increases the risk that unrecorded and uncorrected items may go undetected and the city may not be able to determine actual cash balances or if proper funding is available to pay vendors and/or monthly bills.

The auditors recommended that the city implement internal controls to ensure that bank accounts are reconciled accurately and timely.

In response, the city has contracted with a CPA consultant to assist employees and review reconciliations on an as-needed basis

The unauthorized execution of an equipment contract, namely the fact that Police Chief Jimmy Broussard may have violated the Lawrason Act and city policies when he signed and entered into a contract for the purchase of equipment – police body cameras – without council and mayor approval, was another finding noted.

When the matter was turned over to legal counsel, Broussard explained that he was new to his position at the time and had mistakenly signed the contract in error. He said he will ensure that all future contracts are forward to city hall for the mayor’s signature.