Mayor urges vigilance during upcoming storm

As Hurricane Laura bears down on the Louisiana/Texas coastline, Mayor Tim Monceaux released the following notice to citizens of Crowley:

“As of Tuesday, August 25, the City of Crowley could expect to receive high winds and serious flooding from Hurricane Laura. The City of Crowley will be issuing sandbags from 8 a.m. till noon on Wednesday, August 26.

“Due to the safety of the employees we will not be offering city services when the winds exceed 45 mph. Once the winds recede, City employees will be evaluating the damages throughout the city.

“If there is an emergency during this time, please dial 911.

“This is a reminder to all our citizens to heed the request and remain off the roads during this storm event. I urge everyone to use extreme caution and to please immediately report any downed power lines or trees to the Crowley Police Department.

“Please continue to be vigilant and do not let your guard down. Hurricane Laura still has the potential to be a Category 3 and a big rain event for our area through Thursday.

“Please travel safely and take all necessary precautions for your well-being and please keep in your prayers all those who will be affected by the storm. Thank you.”

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at783-0824.