Missing New Iberia girl found

A missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia has been located after the vehicle she was believed to be in was spotted by a sanitation worker.

The girl was found safe in St. Martin Parish on Monday morning, according to the New Iberia Police Department, and 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia was taken into custody related to her disappearance.

Sereal is a registered sex offender and was convicted in 2006 of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for her Sunday night at 11:25 p.m., saying she was believed to be in imminent danger after she was seen getting into a sedan with Sereal.

Dion Merrick, a sanitation worker, shared a Facebook video Monday morning from the scene in St. Martin Parish. He says he noticed the gray sedan parked in a field and recognized it from the Amber Alert.

The girl is being evaluated by medical personnel, authorities said.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or 911.