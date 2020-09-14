Mitigation banking highlighted for Rotary

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Damian Hubbard, of JMB Companies, Inc.

Hubbard is an enviormental Project Manager-Compliance for JMB.

JMB specializes in the establishment and operation of wetland mitigation banks. These services cover all facets of mitigation banking: site selection and project feasibility analysis, bank permitting, bank design and construction, bank monitoring and maintenance, and offset mitigation credit sales.

Wetland Mitigation Banking involves a developer wanting to build over an area that is classified as a wetland. Therefore, before the contractor can destroy the wetland area, they must first purchase wetlands in another area or a wetland mitigation bank.

Mitigation Banking is a system by means of which the liability of ecological damage is transferred from the permittee (developer) to the mitigation banker through a system of credits under regulatory guidelines.

A mitigation banker develops, restores, preserves and manages the acreage at a bank site and earns mitigation credits, which are then sold to a permittee or developer for a fee.

Wetlands are considered important because they improve and protect water quality; provide wildlife habitat; provide flood storage; recreational use and provide hurricane protection.