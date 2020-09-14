THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Rotary Club of Crowley welcomed Damian Hubbard (right) of JMB Companies as their guest speaker at the club’s weekly luncheon. On hand for the presentation was club President Michael Doughty.
Mitigation banking highlighted for Rotary
The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Damian Hubbard, of JMB Companies, Inc.
Hubbard is an enviormental Project Manager-Compliance for JMB.
JMB specializes in the establishment and operation of wetland mitigation banks. These services cover all facets of mitigation banking: site selection and project feasibility analysis, bank permitting, bank design and construction, bank monitoring and maintenance, and offset mitigation credit sales.
Wetland Mitigation Banking involves a developer wanting to build over an area that is classified as a wetland. Therefore, before the contractor can destroy the wetland area, they must first purchase wetlands in another area or a wetland mitigation bank.
Mitigation Banking is a system by means of which the liability of ecological damage is transferred from the permittee (developer) to the mitigation banker through a system of credits under regulatory guidelines.
A mitigation banker develops, restores, preserves and manages the acreage at a bank site and earns mitigation credits, which are then sold to a permittee or developer for a fee.
Wetlands are considered important because they improve and protect water quality; provide wildlife habitat; provide flood storage; recreational use and provide hurricane protection.