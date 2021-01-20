MLK Day observed in Rayne; flag flown at City Hall

SPECIAL MLK FLAG RAISED FOR WEEKEND - On Friday, a special MLK flag was raised at City Hall to fly for the weekend in observance of Martin Luther King Day, January 18. Assisting with raising the special flag were, from left, Hilda Wiltz, MLK Committee; Mike Royer, city employee; Dorothy Cole, MLK Committee; and Suzette Leonards, City Hall representative. Due to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, the annual MLK Celebration was cancelled, as were all other celebrations in surrounding cities. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)