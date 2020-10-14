Narcotics arrests listed

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following narcotics arrests:

• Lawrence Babineaux, 27, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine.

• Kenneth Ceasar, 30, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of distribution of ecstacy; two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• John Coleman, 23, of Jennings: possession of marijuana; possession of alprazolam; possession of promethazine

• Christopher Kibodeaux, 42, of Opelousas: possession of heroin.

• Lacie Lege, 35, of Gueydan: possession of heroin, possession of Legend drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Tristan Simon, 34, of Crowley: possession of heroin; possession of Schedule IV narcotics; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.

• Stephen Greg Spallino Jr., 62, of Midland: possession of ecstacy; possession of buprenophine.