Narcotics arrests listed

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:25pm
CROWLEY

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following narcotics arrests:
• Lawrence Babineaux, 27, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine.
• Kenneth Ceasar, 30, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of distribution of ecstacy; two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
• John Coleman, 23, of Jennings: possession of marijuana; possession of alprazolam; possession of promethazine
• Christopher Kibodeaux, 42, of Opelousas: possession of heroin.
• Lacie Lege, 35, of Gueydan: possession of heroin, possession of Legend drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
• Tristan Simon, 34, of Crowley: possession of heroin; possession of Schedule IV narcotics; possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
• Stephen Greg Spallino Jr., 62, of Midland: possession of ecstacy; possession of buprenophine.

