Article Image Alt Text

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The City of Crowley recently hosted community leaders and Acadia Parish School Board representatives at a gathering declaring Nov. 24-30 as National Family Week. Those on hand for the proclamation signing included, seated from left, Carolyn DeVeaux, American Legion Miller Post 506 Post Adjunct; Antoinette Pete, APSB-Title 1 Family Involvement Coordinator; Mayor Tim Monceaux; Joanie Schendel, Department of Louisiana American Legion Auxiliary Historian; second row, standing from left, Kalaina Wilson, South Crowley Elementary School Counselor; Meggan Marrotte, Crowley Kindergarten School Counselor; Jose Fontenot, North Crowley Elementary Student Advocate; James Etta David, Ross Elementary School Counselor; Bernie Sarver, Acadia Parish Library Childrens Librarian and Ted Landry, Acadia Parish Library Director; back row from left, Sharon Clement, Assist Agency Executive Director; and Jeff Shendel, Acadia Post 15 American Legion Commander.

National Family Week proclaimed locally

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 12:54pm

Through official proclamation signed earlier this week, Mayor Tim Monceaux has designated Nov. 24 through 30 as National Family Week ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019