National Family Week proclaimed locally

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The City of Crowley recently hosted community leaders and Acadia Parish School Board representatives at a gathering declaring Nov. 24-30 as National Family Week. Those on hand for the proclamation signing included, seated from left, Carolyn DeVeaux, American Legion Miller Post 506 Post Adjunct; Antoinette Pete, APSB-Title 1 Family Involvement Coordinator; Mayor Tim Monceaux; Joanie Schendel, Department of Louisiana American Legion Auxiliary Historian; second row, standing from left, Kalaina Wilson, South Crowley Elementary School Counselor; Meggan Marrotte, Crowley Kindergarten School Counselor; Jose Fontenot, North Crowley Elementary Student Advocate; James Etta David, Ross Elementary School Counselor; Bernie Sarver, Acadia Parish Library Childrens Librarian and Ted Landry, Acadia Parish Library Director; back row from left, Sharon Clement, Assist Agency Executive Director; and Jeff Shendel, Acadia Post 15 American Legion Commander.