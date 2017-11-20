PHOTO SUBMITTED
On hand for the signing of a proclamation recognizing this week as National Family Week were, from left, Paul Derouselle, Hollie Fruge (librarian, S. Crowley Elementary), Antoinette Pete (Acadia Parish School Board), Crowley Mayor Greg Jones, April Mixon (South Crowley Elementary principal), Ashley Theriot (South Crowley Elementary instructional assistant), Sharon Wilridge (APSB) and Virgie Pitre (APSB).

National Family Week will be observed this week

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 2:50pm Saja Hoffpauir

National Family Week is an annual celebration observed during the week of Thanksgiving. Sam Wiley, an Indianapolis teacher and school ...

