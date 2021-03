Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish will host its annual Radio Cake Auction on Tuesday, today, from 6:30-9 p.m.

Callers will have the opportunity to bid on 48 delicious desserts during the event.

Tune in to 1450AM KSIG, Sunny 95.1 or www.sunny951.com and call in to bid at 783-3519.

This annual fundraiser benefits the ND Student Council.