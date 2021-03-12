NDHS accepting nominations for ‘Shoe of Fame’

Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish is accepting nominations for the 2021 Shoe of Fame honor.

Each year at graduation the school inducts an individual into Notre Dame’s Shoe of Fame, the goal of which is to challenge NDHS graduates to “Walk in Their Shoes”.

Nominees must:

• Must be a graduate of Notre Dame who has had an impact on Notre Dame or Catholic education or someone who did not graduate from Notre Dame but has had an impact on Notre Dame

• Must be able to attend graduation and accept the honor.

A letter of nomination must be presented to Mandy Miller in the Development Office (either in person, by mail or email mmiller@ndpios.com) by Friday, April 9.

The letter of nomination should explain why the individual is being nominated.

The Notre Dame Advisory Council will vote on the Inductee at the April meeting.