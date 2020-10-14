No-cost COVID-19 testing today at Acadia Health Unit

Louisiana Army National Guard will be conducting free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, today, at the Acadia Parish Health Unit at 1029 Capitol Avenue.

Testing is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended at www. DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com. On-site registration will be available. Participants must provide a phone number and email address.

The self-administered nasal swab tests are available for anyone 5 years of age and older. All participants must wear a mask.

Results will be available online within three to five days.

Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions.