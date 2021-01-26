No update in recent shooting

No arrests have been made yet in connection with a recent shooting that occurred in the Meadows Apartments, just outside the Crowley city limits.

As of press time, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson indicated that there were no new details to release.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to witnesses at the scene, four people, including a mother and her two sons, were injured by gunshots and taken to area hospitals.

According to Gibson, the investigation has indicated that all of the victims were involved in a domestic argument, during which one or possibly two of the people involved pulled firearms and began shooting.

Last week Gibson stated that APSO detectives have developed leads in the case and that he feels confident that an arrest or arrests will be made.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 788-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.