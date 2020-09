Notre Dame commissions Extraordinary Ministers of Communion

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Recently, at Notre Dame High School, 33 seniors became commissioned as Extraordinary Ministers of Communion, including, first row from left, Chloe Alleman, Lexi Thibodeaux, Gracie Mouton, Kayli Zaunbrecher, Peyton Menard and Camille Trahan; second row from left, Emma Robichaux, Emma Leonards, Lauren Hoffpauir, Gracie Miller, Margaret Schmid and Emma Menard; third row from left, Katherine Privat, Melise Maloz, Jadyn Devillier, Bailey Sittig, Analei Jennings and Mackenzie Olinger; fourth row from left, Jillian Bourgeois, Morgan Alleman, Sydnie Dailey, Lydia Higginbotham, Audrey Gilder and Boyd Gray; fifth row from left, George Herbert, Gabe Hebert, Luke LeBlanc, Jake Breaux and Sebastian Roche Not pictured: Sullivan Rue, Dustin Zaunbrecher, Lauren Stewart and Gabby Cates.