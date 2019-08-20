One dead in Monday night fire

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

A Crowley man died in a fire in the 600 block of West 11th Street Monday night. Crowley firefighters were called to the site. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says deputies are investigating the cause of the fire, which happened about 8:45 p.m. Investigators say two people were in the home at the time of the fire. One escaped unharmed. The victim is believed to be the home’s 70-year-old male tenant. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.