Pair of juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired

Recent gun-play in the Westwood Housing Complex resulted in the arrest of a pair of Crowley juveniles.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said officers responded to a report of shots fired in complex on Thursday night.

According to Broussard, the location was the same as another shooting and fight on separate occasions in the past few months.

Broussard said four juveniles were detained and brought to the department for questioning. Among those four juveniles, a weapon was recovered and several casing were found.

Broussard said “a couple of juveniles” were arrested and later released to parents/guardians.

The chief also explained that, due to the lack of a juvenile detention facility, any juvenile must be released to their parents unless it is a capital crime. Then they are detained until they can get a judge to adjudicate them.