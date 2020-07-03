Parkerson Avenue Baptist welcomes new pastor

The congregation at Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church warmly welcome Rev. Joseph Tyler Saucier (Brother Tyler), his wife Allison, and two sons, Reed and Jean Luke.

The church family invite all to come and meet Brother Tyler and his family as he leads in worship and praise of our Lord Jesus and ministers to the congregation and community of Crowley.

Brother Tyler Saucier is from the Mire community area and comes as a Bi-Vocational Pastor at Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church.

Because of Covid-19 and social distancing, Sunday Bible Study is not meeting until further notice. The church family is meeting for Sunday Morning Worship services at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday Evening Worship at 6 p.m.

The church family ask that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.