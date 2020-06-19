Petition initiated to recall Crowley mayor

Two Crowley residents have submitted the necessary documentation to the Secretary of State and have received confirmation to move forward with a petition to recall Mayor Tim Monceaux.

“We can start getting signatures today,” Gwen Simon, co-chair of the Recall Tim Monceaux movement, said Friday morning.

Simon and Kathryn Holmes, chair, have 180 days to collect “right at 2,800” signatures.

“I don’t think it’ll go that long,” Simon said, “but if it does, we’ll do what we have to do.”

She said petition signees must be residents of Crowley and registered voters.

In a statement Friday, Monceaux said the petition will not deter his duties as mayor.

“I was elected 18 months ago by the citizens of Crowley to be their mayor. I was entrusted with the responsibilities to administer the day-to-day operations of city government, guide the city forward towards a prosperous future and represent the city as its leader,” he said. “I will continue to fulfill these obligations to the best of my ability despite criticism and recall actions take by those who are unhappy with decisions that I have had to make as mayor.”

Monceaux said progress is being made in Crowley under his leadership.

“Within the first 18 months of this administration, construction work began on an extensive citywide drainage improvements project; we began preparation of construction plans for the citywide street improvements project to follow (and programmed road resurfacing to begin in January 2021); and, architectural plans were prepared (with bids expected to be taken in late summer or early fall) on the major renovations project funded in part by a state grant for the Rice Festival Building.”

Monceaux noted that the city had recently been approved for nearly $4 million in grant funding for various projects “aimed at improving our economy, culture and our environment.”

“In spite of the collapse of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, Crowley is progressing and I will continue to work hard in moving our city forward,” he concluded.

Simon said a number of issues have led to the decision to start the recall effort.

“I went to a couple of meetings and I watch the meetings on line and see that he avoids questions,” Simon said. “It’s always, ‘I’m going to come back to it’ or ‘We’re working on it.’ But he never comes back to it.

“As citizens, we can’t go to our council (members) with questions because they can’t get answers from the mayor. We want our city back.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, once the petitioners obtain the required number of signatures, the petition is turned over to the registrar of voters, who has 15 days to verify the signatures.

The petition is then forwarded tot he governor, who issues a election proclamation within 15 days.