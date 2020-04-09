Police seek information on video poker scammer here

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for monetary instrument abuse that occurred on March 6 and March 9.

The suspect visited two local businesses and cashed out a counterfeit video poker voucher at each, both in the same amount of $827.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance. He’s described as being a white male, approximately 35-45 years of age, tall with a medium build. His hair is dark in color and he has facial hair.

If you’re able to identify this suspect you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.