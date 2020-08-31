Post-storm cleanup underPost-storm cleanup underwayway

Clean-up continues and pick-up is scheduled across Acadia Parish in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The Category 4 storm made landfall at about 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron Parish, devastating much of Southwest Louisiana — especially in the Lake Charles area.

“Most of the major damage in Acadia Parish seems to be isolated along the west side of the parish, closer to the center of the storm,” said Ashley LeBlanc, director, Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“Based on initial evaluations, damage was mostly due to wind and isolated tornadoes. We were fortunate to not experience any major flooding.”

Mayor Tim Monceaux said in a release issued Friday that debris pick-up was to begin Monday.

But in a separate statement Monday afternoon, Monceaux said, “The contract has been signed, however, the parish and city are still working on the details with FEMA for correct disposal and reimbursement for expenses associated with the debris removal.

“The anticipated date for debris removal to begin is this Thursday or Friday (September 3 or 4). This allows our citizens a few extra days to gather their debris to the curb for pickup.”

He said waste should be placed in the city right-of-way and must be divided into three separate piles — one for construction debris, one for vegetative debris and one for white goods.

“If the items are combined all in one pile, it will not be picked up,” Monceaux warned.

The mayor said the trucks began removing debris Monday and will be in the city until Thursday, Sept. 3.

One fatality was reported in the parish during the hurricane. Jimmy Cart, 68, of Iota, was killed when a pine tree crashed into his bedroom early Thursday morning.

No one else in the home was injured.

The death toll statewide is 14, including eight who died from carbon monoxide linked to generators.

The Crowley Fire Department responded to four such emergencies in the days following the storm.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be collecting non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies Tuesday (today), Wednesday and Thursday for shipment to Calcasieu Parish to help those devastated by the storm.

Anyone wishing to donate can bring the supplies to the Sheriff’s Office at 1037 Capitol Avenue during regular office hours.