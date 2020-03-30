Professionals’ plans rejected

City residents by now should have received or will soon receive their utility bills that include the increase in the sewer user fee approved by the city council at its March meeting.

That recently adopted rate increase in the city’s sewer user fee will help, but it’s not enough to close the gap between operational costs and revenues, according to Mayor Tim Monceaux.

The new rate raises sewer user fees by 20 percent. Two other proposals, each of which Monceaux would have “closed the deficit,” were voted down by the council.

In a prepared statement to The Post-Signal, Monceaux said he first learned of the deficit in the city’s Utility Fund during the first year of his administration.

“The auditor brought this issue to my attention and recommended that we attempt to close the gap of an ongoing deficit, a gap that he said was caused by an inadequate sewer user fee,” Monceaux said.

The mayor pointed out that the sewer user fee is not a tax, but rather a service fee collected from the citizens of Crowley.

“Just as customers are charged a user fee by LAWCO (the city’s water provider) for water consumption, customers are, likewise, charged a fee for the use of sewer services,” Monceaux said.

The sewer fee is based on the water fee. Simply put, the more water a customer uses, the more he discharges.

“This sewer user fee is collected by LAWCO, who remits the fee to the city,” the mayor explained. “The city uses the fees collected to operate and maintain the wastewater treatment facility in compliance with requirements issued by (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) and (the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality).

“Sewer user fees being collected were grossly insufficient to support the proper operation and maintenance of the sewerage system,” Monceaux said.

After learning of the deficit from the auditor, Monceaux said he asked the city engineer (Tim Mader), city attorney (Tom Regan) and city clerk (Erin Cradeur) to conduct and analysis and an audit exam of the system’s revenues, expenditures and depreciation for the past seven years.

“After reviewing the analysis, the city engineer, city attorney, city clerk and the auditor presented to LAWCO a proposed new base rate and new ‘overage’ rate on consumption,” the mayor said. “LAWCO provided their analysis to these advisors and they (the engineer, attorney, clerk and auditor) proposed a new user fee adjusted to close the deficit gap in the Utility Fund in order to sustain operation and maintenance in compliance with EPA and DEQ environmental requirements.”

That proposed new rate was presented to the city council by the mayor and engineer.

“It was an amount that would have closed the deficit gap. It was voted down by the council,” Monceaux said.

Alderman Jeff Cavell performed his own, independent analysis and proposed what Monceaux called “a better option that would have closed the deficit gap.”

That, too, was voted down by the council.

Another option proposed by Alderman Clint Cradeur ultimately was approved by the council at the March meeting.

“However,” Monceaux said, “the approved option fails to close the deficit gap and the city clerk is required, according to ordinance, to begin the annual review and address the problem again in the spring.”

Ongoing problem

According to Rob Cart, city auditor, the deficit in the city’s Utility Fund has been an ongoing problem for a number of years.

At a special council meeting in February dedicated to the sewer user fee, Carter informed members that he had made the previous administration aware of the shortage for years. Instead of raising the sewer user fee, Carter said money was transferred from the city’s General Fund to cover the deficit.

At the March 4 committee meeting, Tim Mader, city engineer, was charged with computing the actual transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Utility Fund to cover any deficits going back seven years.

To do so, Mader sought the assistance of Carter and City Clerk Erin Cradeur.

According to Mader, Erin Cradeur and Carter found transfers made two years – $261,962 in 2017 and $454,123 in 2018 – totaling $716,085.

Alderman Vernon “Step” Martin, who acknowledged that he had been chairman of the Utility Department for the past 12 years – “ever since I was first elected to this council” – said he knew nothing about the deficits until three months ago.

“I look at this as a slap in the face,” said Martin, who, with Monceaux, Steven Premeaux and Lyle Fogleman are the only hold-over council members from the previous administration. “No problems were ever brought to us.”

Martin said that any transfers from the General Fund to the Utility Fund should have come before the council for approval and claimed that none ever had.

Carter said he had reported the deficit to the previous administration every year since it first appeared.

The Post-Signal reached out to former Mayor Greg Jones, who was mayor when the two previously mentioned transfers were made, but he refused to comment.

At a meeting earlier this year, Monceaux produced an excerpt from minutes of a 2019 meeting denoting that he had reported the shortage to the council.

But Martin wasn’t alone in his claim that the council was unaware of the ongoing deficit.

“A lot of what Step said is true in that we didn’t know,” said Fogleman. “But that doesn’t take anything away from the seriousness of it all. We have professionals providing us with information. It’s difficult to argue with these professionals — our auditor, our engineer who has worked with us for years, and our attorney (Tom Regan).”

In addition to the deficit in operating funds, Fogleman brought up a $600,000 piece of equipment at the Waste Water Plant that needs to be replaced.

Byron Wilridge asked why the council hadn’t heard about the equipment failure earlier.

“We’ve been sitting up here for 15 month and this is the first time I hear about equipment going down,” he said.

Monceaux said it was August of last year that the council was first informed of the problem and engaged Mader, “who has been studying on it since then.”

“This is an established fee,” the mayor said of the sewer user fee. “It is a necessity, not a luxury.”

Mader agreed with the mayor in that the increase ultimately approved by the council will not generate enough funds to adequately maintain and operate the wastewater plant.

Before the vote on the increase, the engineer explained that, using numbers from the most recently audited fiscal year, he estimated an increase of 67 percent would be needed.

Cradeur’s proposal increased fees by 20 percent.

Looking at all three propositions the council was considering, Mader said, “Whatever you do today is going to be subject to increase in a matter of weeks.”

After the vote, Tracy Young addressed the council from the gallery, saying he was tired of “seeing the can kicked down the road.”

“Lyle (Fogleman) said it all,” Young continued. “You refuse to accept the recommendation of your own professionals.

“Do your jobs. The general public thinks this is a circus and y’all are better than that. The professionals were telling you what plan was best and you didn’t vote for that plan.”