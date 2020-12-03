Propositions on ballot for Saturday election

Voters across Acadia Parish will be going to the polls Saturday to decide a number of regional races and propositions along with a constitutional amendment.

Parishwide, voters will decided the renewal of the 2.12-mill ad valorem (property) tax to support the Acadia Parish Health Unit.

The tax is expected to generate about $886,000 annually for 10 years beginning in 2022.

Crowley voters will decide whether or not the city will levy a 5 percent Hotel Occupancy Tax on hotels, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, etc.

The tax would generate an estimated $44,036 annually dedicated to the promotion of tourism, recreation and culture.

The tax would be paid only by those persons staying in hotels or other such “visitor” accommodations.

In the city of Rayne, a runoff election is being held for the City Marshal’s seat.

Challenger Stacey Ancelet led balloting in the Nov. 3 election and will face incumbent Alex “Joe” LaCroix on Dec. 5.

There are also a pair of district judge runoffs that will include voters in the Rayne area:

• Valerie Gotch Garrett and Travis Broussard are vying for the Division B seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Jules D. Edwards III. Garrett led the Nov. 3 vote with 49 percent to Broussard’s 28 percent. Garrett missed an outright win in the primary election by 100 votes.

• Royal Colbert and Amanda Martin are in the race for the Division D seat vacated with the retirement of Judge Edward D. Rubin. Colbert was the front-runner in the three-candidate race in November with 44 percent of the vote. Martin had 41 percent.

In the Egan area, voters will decide the renewal of a 7-mill property tax to support the Egan Drainage District.

The tax will generate approximately $72,752 annually for 10 years beginning in 2021.

In the Evangeline area, a 1.03-mill renewal will support the Acadia-Evangeline Fire Protection District with an estimated $58,500 for 10 years beginning in 2022.

A vote for the proposed constitutional amendment would allow a person who lives out of state to serve as a member on the state’s public college management board.

The amendment would allow up to two of the at-large members to reside out of state. The out-of-state members would still be appointed by the governor with the consent of the Senate, but would also require a recommendation of the board.

The Board of Regents would not be affected. All four of the college supervisory boards supported the proposal and no one testified against the legislation during the second special session, when it was adopted.

Polls open on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Early voting ended Saturday, Oct. 31, with 1,116 of Acadia’s 40,386 registered voters casting ballots.