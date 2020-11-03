Public schools phasing out hybrid A/B attendance

CROWLEY - All public school students in Acadia Parish will soon be attending class all day, every day.

School officials have announced that, beginning Monday, Nov. 9, students in grades 6, 7 and 8 will return to daily attendance (Monday - Friday). Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, students in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will return to daily attendance.

Since schools opened, students had been attending on an “A/B” schedule with some students attending Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday and other students attending Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday.

To accomplish a safe and healthy learning environment during Phases 2 and 3, each of the districts schools will be modifying practices to include daily temperature checks, increased sanitation, facial coverings/masks for all students in grades 3 and above, amended cafeteria operations and additional enhanced safety protocols, according to Superintendent Scott Richard.

In addition, the Acadia Parish School System’s buses will operate at 75 percent capacity to maintain appropriate spacing. Family members will be allowed to sit in the same seat.

Bus operators will be required to wear a face covering/mask while on duty.

Upon entering the school bus, every student utilizing school bus transportation will be required to sanitize their hands using hand sanitizer (not exceeding 80 percent alcohol).

School buses will be required to travel with the windows open to facilitate air flow as permitted by weather.

Each school bus operator will be required to sanitize the school bus after each individual route.

Other safety measures include:

• Only essential visitors will be allowed on campuses and will need to follow all safety protocols — face covering, hand washing upon arrival, etc.

• Hand sanitizer comprised of recommended ingredients will be provided to all schools. Students may bring their own sanitizer if they choose.

• All employees will participate in health and safety training related to Covid-19.

• APSB has a regularly scheduled HVAC filter replacement system that will continue to be followed.

• Social distancing – seating charts are mandatory for school buses and all classrooms.