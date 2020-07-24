Qualifying continues; races shape up in Acadia

Qualifying for the November 3 Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election continues through 4:30 p.m. today.

At press time Thursday, the most contested race in Acadia Parish appeared to be in Rayne where incumbent City Marshal Alex “Joe” Lacroix, a Democrat, will face at least four challengers.

Fellow Democrat Danny Lee Burleigh, Republicans Jamie Conques and Bradford “Brad” Ware and Independent Stacy Ancelet have all qualified as candidates for the seat.

In Crowley, City Judge Marie “M’Elise” Trahan, no party affiliation, is unopposed in her reelection bid, as is City Marshal Glenn J. Deville, a Democrat.

Attorney Luke Beslin, a Republican, is the lone candidate thus far for the City Judge seat in Rayne. That seat is being vacated by the retirement of long-time City Judge James “Jim” Cunningham.

In Eunice, incumbent City Judge “Terry” Hoychick, a Republican, and incumbent City Marshal Terry J. Darbonne, a Democrat, are unopposed going into the final day of qualifying.

In the 15th Judicial District, two candidates — Daniel “Danny” Landry III and Donald “Don” Landry, both Lafayette Republicans — have qualified to fill the seat being vacated by the retirement this year of one-term District Attorney Keith Stutes.

In races to fill the various judgeships:

• Scott J. Privat, a Crowley Republican, has qualified to fill the Division A seat being vacated by the retirement of Judge John Trahan;

• Travis Broussard of Broussard and Shytishia “Sam” Flugence and Valerie Gotch Garrett, both of Lafayette, all Democrats, are vying to fill the seat being vacated with the retirement of Judge Jules D. Edwards III in Division B;

• Royal Colbert and Amanda Martin, both Lafayette Democrats, have qualified for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Edward D. Rubin in Division D;

• Judge David Smith, a Church Point Democrat, is seeking reelection to the Division F seat; and

• Judge Kristian Earles, an Iota Republican, seeks reelection to the Division J seat.

Five justice of the peace seats and five constable seats are also up for grabs in Acadia Parish.

Qualifying in the J.P. races thus far are:

• Ward 2 incumbent Joseph Wayne Doucet of Branch, a Republican;

• Ward 3 incumbent Christopher Savoy of Church Point, a Republican;

• Ward 4 incumbent Joel D. “Joe” Cart of Iota, a Republican;

• Ward 5 incumbent Lawrence “Rusty” Broussard Jr. of Morse, a Democrat; and

• Ward 7 incumbent Paul L. Faulk of Eunice, a Eunice Republican.

Qualifying in the Constable races are:

• Ward 2 incumbent James C. “June” Meche Jr. of Branch, a Republican, is challenged by Donald Borges of Rayne, also a Republican;

• Ward 3 incumbent Ferdic Miller of Church Point, a Democrat;

• Ward 4 incumbent Douglas Short of Iota, a Democrat;

• Ward 5 incumbent Treg Myers of Estherwood, a Democrat; and

• Ward 7 incumbent Suzellen “Susie” Lopez of Basile, an Independent.

Two candidates have qualified for the empty District 2 seat on the Basile Board of Aldermen — Republican Carmen Cortez and Democrat Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon and

Statewide, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will face at least nine challengers in his reelection bid.

Qualifying as of Thursday were Democrats Derrick “Champ” Edwards of Harvey, David Drew Knight of New Orleans. Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge and Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans; John Paul Bourgrois of Gretna and Reno Jean Daret III of Metarie, no party affiliation; Aaron C. Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian; and “Xan” John of Lafayette, “other” party affiliation.

Cassidy is expected to qualify today.

In the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Clay Higgins, a Lafayette Republican, is being challenged by “Rob” Anderson, a Sulphur Democrat, and Brandon Leleux, a Lake Charles Libertarian.

The fall elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

For more information on qualifying, visit the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

Qualifying for races in Acadia Parish as of press time on Thursday were:

Presidential Electors: no candidates

U.S. Senator: John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna (NP); Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie (NP); Derrick “Champ” Edwards, “Xan” John, Lafayette, (other); Harvey (D); David Drew Knight, New Orleans (D); Adrian Perkins, Shreveport (D); Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge (D);Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond (L); Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans (D)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District: “Rob” Anderson, Sulphur (D); Clay Higgins, Lafayette (R); Brandon Leleux, Lake Charles (L)

District Judge, 15th Judicial District

ES 1, Div. B: Travis Broussard, Broussard (D); Shytishia “Sam” Flugence, Lafayette, (D); Valerie Gotch Garrett, Lafayette (D)

ES 1, Div. D: Royal Colbert, Lafayette (D); Amanda Martin, Lafayette (D)

ES 4, Div. A: Scott J. Privat, Crowley (R)

ES 4, Div. F: David Smith, Church Point (D)

ES 4, Div. J: Kristian Earles, Iota (R)

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District: Daniel “Danny” Landry III, Lafayette (R); Donald “Don” Landry, Lafayette (R)

Crowley City Judge: Marie “M’Elise” Trahan (NP)

Crowley City Marshal: Glenn J. Deville (D)

Rayne City Judge: Luke Beslin (R)

Rayne City Marshal: Stacy Ancelet (I); Danny Lee Burleigh (D); Jamie Conques (R); Alex “Joe” LaCroix (D); Bradford “Brad” Ware (R)

Eunice City Judge: “Terry” Hoychick (R)

Eunice City Marshal: Terry J. Darbonne (D)

Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: Joseph Wayne Doucet, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Christopher Savoy, Church Point (R)

Ward 4: Joel D. “Joe” Cart, Iota (R)

Ward 5: Lawrence “Rusty” Broussard Jr., Morse (D)

Ward 7: Paul L. Faulk, Eunice (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: Donald Borges, Rayne (R); James C. “June” Meche, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Ferdie Miller, Church Point (D)

Ward 4: Douglas Short, Egan (D)

Ward 5: Treg Myers, Estherwood (D)

Ward 7: Suzellen “Susie” Stroderd Lopez, Basile (I)

Alderman, Dist. 2, Basile: Carmen Cortez (R); Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon (D)