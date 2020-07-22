Qualifying for Nov. 3 election started today

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 Presidential and Congressional primary elections begins Wednesday. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court. State candidates qualify in the executive offices of the secretary of state in Baton Rouge.

Qualifying will be from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday, July 24.

In addition to president and U.S. Senator, the 3rd District U.S. congressional seat also is up for grabs. Candidates for district judge and the district attorney for the 15th Judicial District also will qualify, as will justices of the peace and constables in the district.

In Crowley, Rayne and Eunice, qualifying also will be held for city judge and city marshal.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 5. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote online registration system is Oct. 13

Early voting is Oct. 20 through 27, excluding Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the registrar of voters’ office.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the GeauxVote portal or in writing through the registrar of voters’ office (other than military and overseas voters.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).