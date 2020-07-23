Qualifying for Nov. 3 elections underway

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election is underway through Friday, July 24.

All candidates for local municipal races will qualify with their parish clerk of court. All candidates for U.S. Representatives, U.S. Senators, Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal Judges and Public Service Commissioners will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.

The fall elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

For more information on qualifying, visit the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

For races in Acadia Parish, the unofficial list of those qualifying as of press time on Wednesday included:

Presidential Electors: no candidates

U.S. Senator: John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna (NP); Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey (D); David Drew Knight, New Orleans (D); Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge (D)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District: “Rob” Anderson, Sulphur (D); Clay Higgins, Lafayette (R)

District Judge, 15th Judicial District

ES 1, Div. B: no candidates

ES 1, Div. D: Amanda Martin, Lafayette (D)

ES 4, Div. A: Scott J. Privat, Crowley (R)

ES 4, Div. F: David Smith, Church Point (D)

ES 4, Div. J: Kristian Earles, Iota (R)

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District: Daniel “Danny” Landry III, Lafayette (R); Donald “Don” Landry, Lafayette (R)

Crowley City Judge: Marie “M’Elise” Trahan, Crowley (NP)

Eunice City Judge: “Terry” Hoychick, Eunice (R)

Rayne City Judge: Luke Beslin, Rayne (R)

Crowley City Marshal: no candidates

Eunice City Marshal: Terry J. Darbonne, Eunice (D)

Rayne City Marshal: Stacy Ancelet, Rayne (I); Danny Lee Burleigh, Rayne (D); Alex “Joe” LaCroix, Rayne (D); Bradford “Brad” Ware, Rayne (R)

Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: Joseph Wayne Doucet, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Christopher Savoy, Church Point (R)

Ward 4: Joel D. “Joe” Cart, Iota (R)

Ward 5: no candidates

Ward 7: no candidates

Constable Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: James C. “June” Meche, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Ferdie Miller, Church Point (D)

Ward 4: Douglas Short, Egan (D)

Ward 5: Treg Myers, Estherwood (D)

Ward 7: Suzellen “Susie” Stroderd Lopez, Basile (I)

Alderman, Dist. 2, Basile: Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon, Basile (D)