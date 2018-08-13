THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Members of the Ragin’ Cajun Racing Club were guests of the Crowley Lions Club recently to explain Formula SAE, a student design competition organized by SAE International (previously known as the Society of Automotive Engineers). The UL team was very successful in the Michigan competition and is already planning its entry in next year’s. At the meeting at the Rice Palace were, from left, UL students Seth Rrenard, Jacob Bernard, Alvin Reine, Zachary Istre and Bobby Miniex with program chair Nancy Loewer.

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy
Recent recipients of Lions Club Scholarships were guests of the club for the recent meeting held at the Rice Palace Restaurant. Here, Zera Hanagriff, left, graduate of Northside Christian School, and Thomas Stevens, right, graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, are welcomed to the meeting by Club President Patti Lawrence

Ragin’Cajun Racing Team tells Lions of Formula SAE

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 4:20pm

The Ragin’ Cajun Racing Team didn’t win at the Formula SAE competition last year in Michigan, but they made it ...

