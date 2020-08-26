Rayne Chamber to host ‘Farm to Table’ raffle in observance of Ag Month

RAYNE - Get ready for a “Farm to Table” raffle to be hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture in conjunction with the observance of Agriculture Month held every September.

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will be raffling 300-400 pounds of grass-fed Angus cross calf steer during this special event.

Also included for the winner is $200 to be used for meat processing. The steer will be delivered to the processing plant of the winner’s choice within a 20-mile radius.

Winner need not be present to win. Tickets are $10 each.

See any Chamber board member or stop by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office to make a purchase.

Drawing will be held at the Depot Square on Saturday, Nov. 28, during the Holiday Farmer’s Market to be held in conjunction with Shop Small Business Saturday of Black Friday weekend.

This raffle is being made possible by Stacey Ancelet of Ancelet Cattle Company.