Rayne Lions Club Radio Auction begins Monday

RAYNE - Well over 100 items will be up for grabs when the Rayne Lions Club stages its 47th annual three-night Radio Auction beginning Monday, March 8.

Headquartered in the control room of 106.7 Radio, the auction will be broadcast over Sunny 95.1 and my sunny 951.com, (1450 KSIG) and Pure Country 106.7 radio from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

The Lions will be auctioning off everything from crawfish boils, grocery store gift certificates and vehicle upgrades to gift baskets, liquor and gift cards from far and wide.

All you have to do is listen in and call 393-4117 or 393-4047 to bid.

Each night will include a number of “all-night” items on which bids will be accepted until 9:30 p.m. Bids for featured items will begin at 9:30 p.m. each night.

For a complete list of all items, see page 12A in today’s Rayne Acadian - Tribune. Items can also be viewed on Facebook (search for Rayne Lions Club).

On Monday, March 8, Lions will accept bids on the evening’s featured items, including a weekend cabin rental from Cajun Campground, 16 lbs. stainless steel oil-less turkey fryer by Rayne State Bank, crawfish boil for 20 people from Jamie Conques and a ribeye rack from Trahan Foods.

Tuesday’s featured items will include 100-120-pound hog cut and wrapped by Gabe’s / Blake Alleman, ribeye rack at Trahan Foods provided by Gossen Funeral Home, Crawfish boil by Lion Stacy Ancelet, handmade six-foot conversion bench/picnic table by R&R Inspection and an authentic Jack Daniels empty whiskey barrel by Farmer’s True Value Hardware.

Featured items on Wednesday include ribeye rack from Trahan Foods provided by Acadia Parish Ward 1 Marshal Stacy Ancelet, handmade six-foot conversion bench/picnic table by R&R Inspectios, BBQ pit made by the City of Rayne donated by Mayor Chuck Robichaux and City Councilmen, 3-hour limo ride/rental by Lafayette Limo & Trolley and a ribeye rack from Piggly Wiggly provided by Mayor Chuck and Peggy Robichaux.

Items can be picked up and paid for at the Lions Hut on Gossen Memorial Drive Tuesday, March 9, through Friday, March 11, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. or by appointment.

Proceeds of the auction benefits the many programs held throughout the year by the Lions Club, including the Lions Eye Foundation, Youth Camp for Special Needs and Handicapped children and many other programs supported by the Lions Club.

Please support the local Rayne Lions Club organization by making a donation or purchase.