Rayne Marketplace set March 13 at Depot Square
The Rayne Depot will be the site of the quarterly Rayne Marketplace on Saturday, March 13, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsoring City of Rayne.
Formerly known as the Farmers Market, Chairman Marietta Leonards-Sikat invites all shoppers and vendors to the event to be enjoyed in downtown Rayne between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“All previous categories will again be available,” states Sikat, “including seasonal fresh vegetables, produce, homegrown plants and flower, prepared non-edible or edible products (prepared by you) and artisans (hand-made items).”
The re-vamped Rayne Marketplace weekend will continue to offer refreshments to be sold, along with music. The Chamber will also continue to provide concessions of soft drinks, coffee and bottled water.