Rayne officials take oaths of office

LSN PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux
Rayne’s mayor, city council and police chief were installed during ceremonies held recently at the Civic Center Ballroom. Taking part in the program were, front row, from left, Judge Jim Cunningham (installing officer), Police Chief Carroll Stelly, Alderman-at-Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux (mayor pro tem), Mayor Chuck Robichaux and Acadia Assessor Jimbo Petitjean (emcee); back row, Councilwoman Curtrese Minix - District 1; Coucilman Kenneth Guidry - District 2; Councilman Calise Michael Doucet - District 3; and Councilman Jimmy Fontenot - District 4.
Thu, 12/27/2018 - 10:28am