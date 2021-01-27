Rayne P.D. warns of Facebook scam

The Rayne Police Department announced this week they are investigating complaints regarding theft by fraud crimes committed through the Facebook Marketplace platform.

According to a Facebook post from the Rayne Police Department, in each of the incidents, the scammer placed an item for sale, usually for about $100, and offered to deliver the item after receiving payment.

The victim sent the money to the scammer via a third-party application; however, the delivery never comes and the seller’s account is usually deleted soon after the payment is received.

To avoid falling prey to this scam, the RPD advises buyers to not send payment until they take possession of the item or use Facebook Checkout, Paypal or another electronic payment platform that offers protection against scams.

Since Facebook and Paypal offer such protection to the buyer, the RPD states the scammers will often claim they can’t take that method of payment and suggest a cash app or other unrecoverable payment method.

The RPD also advises users that when they meet sellers or buyers, they should always conduct the exchange at a public place, such as the police department parking lot or within the P.D. lobby for safety.