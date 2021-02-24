Rayne Police still investigating multiple shootings

RAYNE - The Rayne Police Department is continuing to investigate multiple shooting incidents that have occurred within the city.

On Friday, February 19, the first reported incident took place in the 7th Street area at 8:20 p.m.

Officers then responded to other “shots fired” phone calls at 8:27 p.m. near the intersection of Hoffpauir Street and Haley Alley.

Then, at 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting incident on West Edwards Street where a 15-year-old female was shot one time in the upper buttocks.

The female was the front seat passenger of a sedan with one other occupant. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Shortly after, at 9:56 p.m., officers responded to 4th Street regarding multiple calls related to shots being fired in that area. A residence in the 500 block was struck by rounds during a suspected drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe all of these reported incidents were committed by two local groups of young males. Both groups include multiple individuals suspected of other recent shootings in the area. The violence between these two groups is believed to be in connection to a 2019 homicide case.

In another shooting incident which occurred in the early evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 23, Rayne Police were called to the 600 block of North Arenas where gunfire was reported near a business establishment towards parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, it was discovered that no persons were injured, but a vehicle was found to have bullet holes on the driver’s side.

In addition to the driver who was entering her vehicle, another person was occupying the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

After further investigation and statements received, three juveniles were identified as the shooters and were apprehended. They will be tried in juvenile court.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly urges community members to assist officers by providing accurate information. With a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community, the removal of these violent offenders from the public can be expedited.

Eyewitness evidence has been very difficult to obtain in regards to these recent shooting incidents. However, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can still help protect the community by providing information by calling Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS or by using the P3 smartphone app.

Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward if their information results in the arrests and conviction of offenders.