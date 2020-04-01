Rayne shooting leaves 1 injured

Police here are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night.

According to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly, officers responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of North Chevis and North McGown streets at about 9:45 p.m March 30.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Cleveland Guidry, 37, of Rayne, had been shot in the back as a result of a dispute following a dice game.

Guidry was transported from the scene before officers arrived. He was treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to Stelly.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Dylan Istre at 337-393-2924 or dylan.istre@raynepd.org.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS.