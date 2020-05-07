Recent drug arrests announced by APSO

Deputies are back in full swing as they continue their efforts against the illegal drug industry within Acadia Parish, according to Sheriff K.P. Gbison.

“Our deputies have continued to work narcotics cases, while at the same time trying to be cautious and safe during the current pandemic,” Gibson said.

“Our personnel have been working cases and we are now working on arresting those against whom cases were made.”

Recent arrests include:

Philman Baker, 58, of Crowley: two counts of distribution of methamphetamines.

Tina Mouton, 27, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Allen Savoy, 29, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, money derived from drug proceeds.

Patricia Sonnier, 53, of Rayne: possession of methamphetamine.

Bethany Welch, 25, of Crowley: distribution of synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana.