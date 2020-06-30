Recent narcotics arrests
Recent narcotics arrests made by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office include:
• Malik Broussard, 24, of Crowley: distribution of marijuana, distribution of narco, distribution of clonazepam
• David Davis, 52, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine
• Troy Lee Fontenot, 20, of Iota: possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam
• Kristin Hanks, 24, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute marijuana
• Rondell Ledet, 24, of Crowley: distribution of synthetic marijuana
• Zachary Love, 25, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute ecstacy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances
• Donald Minix, 60, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine
• Jewel Pendelton, 30, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Travis Thorne Sr., 37, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a religious building, obstruction of justice
• Lani Trahan, 19, of Crowley: distribution of ecstacy, possession with intent to distribute ecstacy, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances
• Jazon Welch, 25, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute marijuana
• Chad Wiltz, 45, of Crowley: possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia