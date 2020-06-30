Recent narcotics arrests made by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office include:

• Malik Broussard, 24, of Crowley: distribution of marijuana, distribution of narco, distribution of clonazepam

• David Davis, 52, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine

• Troy Lee Fontenot, 20, of Iota: possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam

• Kristin Hanks, 24, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute marijuana

• Rondell Ledet, 24, of Crowley: distribution of synthetic marijuana

• Zachary Love, 25, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute ecstacy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances

• Donald Minix, 60, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine

• Jewel Pendelton, 30, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Travis Thorne Sr., 37, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a religious building, obstruction of justice

• Lani Trahan, 19, of Crowley: distribution of ecstacy, possession with intent to distribute ecstacy, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substances

• Jazon Welch, 25, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute marijuana

• Chad Wiltz, 45, of Crowley: possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia