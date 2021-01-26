Residents urged to be cautious of suspicious vehicles

The Crowley Police Dept. is urging area residents to be cautious of suspicious vehicles.

“Our office received a call earlier in the week regarding a flat panel van that followed a couple from a local business back to their residence,” said Chief Jimmy Broussard.

“The subjects then proceeded to block the driveway of the couple. Our officers responded and located the vehicle as it was leaving the property. The subjects were spoken to and released after being checked for criminal activity.”

Chief Broussard cautions residents with regards to vehicles that are identified as suspicious.

“First off, if you believe a vehicle is following you, call your local authorities immediately and notify them what type of vehicle you are in and where you are. It is much easier to locate possible suspects when we are in the immediate area.

“Second, do not go to your residence.

“Keep driving and stay on the phone with the Communications Officer, letting them know your whereabouts until officers arrive. If you proceed straight to your residence, and these suspicious vehicles follow you, they are now aware of your residence and can cause greater harm later. Keep driving until help gets there.

“Third, always make sure that you are aware of your surroundings. Before entering your vehicle, make a quick check around and under your vehicle. Just these small safety measures can help prevent something worse from happening.”

Broussard reminds the public that if they feel they cannot keep driving until help arrives and someone must have to pull over for a reason, it is better if they pull into a public place that has a lot of people around.

“The first thing I would say if you feel someone is following you is go to your nearest law enforcement agency. Very few people will follow you there. But if you cannot do that and you must pull over for any reason, make sure it is a very well lighted and public place, with a large amount of people around. This is also a deterrent if you feel that someone is following you, because they usually will not attempt to do anything with a large number of people around,” said Broussard.