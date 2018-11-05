Ribbon cut for new Emergency Department at AGH

THE POST-SIGNAL / Steve Bandy

Acadia General Hospital CEO Joe Mitchell and Crowley Councilman Elliot Doré cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new Emergency Department at the hospital Saturday morning. Hospital and Lafayette General Health Foundation members invited invited to take part included David Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health System; David Wilson, Nancy Broadhurst, executive director of Lafayette General Foundation; Dan Packer, Glenn Dailey, Kim Hebert, Alison Mouton, Caroline Marceaux, Dr. Cason delaHoussaye, Steve Stefanski, B.I. Moody III and Randy Haynie.