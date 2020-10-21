Romero new Crowley Fire Chief

Louis “Buddha” Romero, a 21-year veteran of the Crowley Fire Department, is the new Fire Chief.

Romero was appointed by Mayor Tim Monceaux at the regular October council meeting. His appointment was unanimously ratified by the council.

The son of a firefighter, Romero said he has been around this service all his life.

“I became a Junior Firefighter when I was 15 and moved on to become a full-time firefighter with the Crowley Department,” Romero said, adding that he also was a volunteer fireman before “going full-time” with the CFD.

He succeeds Terry Romero, who served as interim fire chief since the Dec. 31, 2019, retirement of Chief Jody Viator.

Romero has some big plans as he begins his new role.

“I want to get the department more involved with the community and with the civic organizations in Crowley,” he said. “I’d also like to see more training for our firefighters.”

Romero said one of his more immediate goals is to work with the mayor and city council to repair and renovate the upstairs living quarters in the Central Fire Station.

Asked where the unique “Buddha” nickname came from – some Crowley residents don’t know his given name – Romero laughed.

He explained that, during his first year with the department, he was sitting cross-legged when a call came in. He was on the phone getting information when a fellow firefighter tried to ask a question. He raised both hands out to the side and Ricky Heinen exclaimed, “You look like a Buddha.”

It stuck.

In closing, Romero said he hopes to have an open dialogue with his fellow firefighters and the public. “I plan to have a open door policy,” he said.