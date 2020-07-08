Rotary Club of Rayne installs officers, presents awards

RAYNE - Ed Taylor assumed the reigns of the Rotary Club of Rayne during recent virtual installation ceremonies.

Taylor also garnered the prestigious “Rotarian of the Year” award in recognition of his efforts in a number of projects throughout the past year.

Outgoing President Steve Bandy presided over the meeting, held over the videoconferencing platform Zoom.

Nick Simoneaux, charter member of the club and long-time assistant governor in District 6200, was the installing officer.

Other officers installed included Troy Kibodeaux, president elect; Cynthia Beslin, president nominee; Rose Schexnayder, secretary; Cheryl Rivette, treasurer; Kyle Broussard, sergeant-at-arms; and Jared Lawless and Cynthia Oliver, directors.

Bandy will serve as an ex official member of the board of directors.

“This has truly been an unusual year,” Bandy said in wrapping up the 2019-2020 term. “We literally lost nearly three months but we still managed to make an impact through our service.”

He mentioned such projects at the First-Responder baskets, Thanksgiving baskets, the annual Most Improved recognitions for students at Rayne High and Notre Dame.

“And, more recently, the club stepped up and helped to construct the partition between customers and employees at Best Western, along with providing masks for the employees there,” he added.

The club also is actively working on projects that would benefit the Rayne Library.

“We definitely went out with a bang,” he concluded.

In accepting the role of president for the coming year, Taylor thanked the members for their vote of confidence and promised to continue the record of service exhibited by the club since its founding.

“This COVID-19 thing isn’t over yet and we’re still trying to find our way through it,” he said. “I’m hoping that we can start getting back together, possibly in small groups or in larger venues, sometime pretty soon.”

Taylor was instrumental in setting up “Zoom meetings” for the club during the last month.

That was one of the projects Bandy specifically mentioned when naming Taylor as Rotarian of the Year.

“And right before we were shut down by coronavirus, Ed was leading the charge in helping us to narrow down what projects we wanted to pursue in the future. Then all of that was kind of put on hold,” Bandy said.

Honored with the Rotary’s “Service Above Self” award for the past year was Kyle Broussard.

“This was a hard choice — they both were — because we had so many members who are deserving of recognition this year,” Bandy said.

He cited Broussard’s “11th-hour sprint to spearhead and complete grant applications” as the deciding factor.

Bob Landry announced that seven members of the club had achieved the Paul Harris Fellow level in support of the Rotary Foundation this year.

Taylor, Michele Veillon and Phyllis Arceneaux were named as one-time Fellows; Broussard and Ken Arceneaux are two-time Fellows; Simoneaux is a four-time Fellow and Schexnayder is a five-time Fellow.

Rounding out the awards presentations, Perfect Attendance recognitions went to:

Nine Years: Steve Bandy, Kyle Broussard, Troy Kibodeaux, Cheryl Rivette, Jimmy Fontenot and Cheryl Rivette;

Seven Years: Rose Schexnayder and Abby Guidry;

Six Years: Cynthia Oliver;

Five Years: Cynthia Beslin; and

One Year: Ed Taylor.

Following the virtural ceremonies, an informal social was held on the patio at Fezzo’s in Scott for members who wished to attend.