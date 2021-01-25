Rotary District 6200 Governor visits

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Rotary District Governor Yvonne L. Normand and her husband Keith. Normand is a member of the Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise and she addressed the club about many upcoming projects; changes since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and to auction off a purse of “goodies” donated by the Welsh Rotary Club. Those on hand for the presentation are, from left, Dr. Ezora Proctor, Tracy Young, Michael Doughty, Keith Normand and Yvonne Normand.