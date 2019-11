THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Madeline Landry (center) of Southwest Louisiana Independence Center (SLIC) as their guest speaker, she addressed the club on being mindful of disabilities. Those on hand for the presentation included, from left, Amy Thibodeaux, Rotary Club President; Landry and Anthony “Tiger” Istre, vocational speaker for the program.