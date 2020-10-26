SBA urges hurricane victims to register now for disaster relief

With President Donald Trump’s Oct. 16 emergency declaration in the wake of Hurricane Delta, Acadia Parish residents are now eligible not only for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants, but also for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“What people need to understand is that Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta are two separate events,” said Corey Williams, public information officer, Office of Disaster Assistance, USSBA. “If you were impacted by Hurricane Delta, you need to register with FEMA, even if you’ve already registered for Hurricane Laura.

Williams explained that, in the event a FEMA grant applicant is denied and referred to SBA for a loan, that applicant should follow through because, if the application is ultimately denied by SBA, there is a good possibility SBA will recommend reconsideration by FEMA for grant assistance.

“We understand that a lot of people see ‘loan’ and think, ‘I don’t want a loan,’ and leave it there,” said Williams. “But consider that the interest on the loans is 1.188 percent, there is no closing fee, no cost to apply, no prepayment penalties and they can be amortized for up to 30 years.”

Williams explained many people fear the “collateral” aspect of a loan. However, he explained, unsecured loans for up to $25,000 are available for homeowners; up to $40,000 for renters – only in times of declared disasters.

Deadline for applications for damages from Hurricane Laura is Tuesday, Oct. 27. Deadline for loan applications for damages from Hurricane Delta is Dec. 15.

“But it’s important that you apply now,” Williams said.

The average turn-around for SBA loans, after approval, in 10-14 days, according to Williams. Average turn-around for insurance claims is much longer. “If you’re approved for an SBA loan, you can pay the deductible or repay the loan with your insurance payment – remember, there’s no pre-payment penalty.”

The primary difference between FEMA and USSBA, according to Williams, is longevity.

“FEMA’s three key words are ‘Safe. Sanitary. Secure.’ It’s short-term assistance – emergency housing and such. SBA is the primary source for long-term recovery,” he said. “But you should apply to FEMA first.”

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. “This should take about 15 to 20 minutes,” Williams said.

For questions about SBA assistance, citizens should call SBA customer service at 800-659-2955 or visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.