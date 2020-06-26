Second ‘Activity Book’ to be included in Sunday edition

The Parade magazine isn’t the only feature that will be included in this Sunday’s edition of The Crowley Post-Signal.

In conjunction with Louisiana State Newspapers publications in Acadia Parish and more than 20 participating sponsors, The Crowley Post-Signal will include a children’s activity booklet in its Sunday edition.

The insert is filled with pictures to color, crossword puzzles, word-search puzzles and more.

Thanks go out to all the sponsoring businesses who helped to make this booklet possible.

Extra copies will be located free of charge outside the Post-Signal business office at 602 N. Parkerson Ave. from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Book is the result of a joint effort by The Crowley Post-Signal, Eunice News and participating area businesses and individuals.