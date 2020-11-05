Sen. Cassidy, Rep. Higgins re-elected

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins each easily secured re-election Tuesday.

Cassidy, a Republican, won 59 percent of the 2 million votes cast, according to complete but unofficial returns that showed a turnout of 67 percent. In all, the senator won about 1.2 million votes.

“We got two visions of the United States. One vision is where we the people kind of make our own decisions. And the other vision is where folks in Washington, D.C., make decisions for you. I’m for you. I’m for us,” Cassidy told supporters in a large ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge that was about a third full.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was his closest Democratic rival, with 393,866 votes, or about 19 percent of the total — much lower than what his campaign expected.

Cassidy won every parish except Orleans, which Perkins took.

In Acadia Parish, Cassidy won 79 percent of the vote with 21,640 ballots cast in his favor. Perkins was also second in the parish with 8 percent, or 2,243 votes.

Turnout in Acadia was 68.3 percent.

Controversial Acadiana Congressman Higgins, known for his bombastic statements, won a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District.

Higgins received 230,473 votes, or 68 percent of those cast to easily outdistance his nearest challenger, Braylon Harris, who garnered 60,851 votes, or 18 percent.

Higgins was an ever bigger favorite in Acadia Parish with 80 percent of the votes cast compared to Harris’ 8 percent.

The district covers the southwest part of the state.