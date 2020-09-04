Sewer user fee adjustment eyed

The city’s sewer user fee and its ability to adequately sustain operations of the wastewater plant were a hot topic for the during Utility Committee meeting Wednesday.

The council approved a 20 percent increase in the user fee in March. However, the increase is not enough to operate at a neutral deficit or save money for a rainy day fund for sewer plant repair/replacement work, according to Tim Mader, city engineer.

In March, Mader said the city needed to raise the sfees by a total of 67 percent to break even.

The sewer user fee implemented by the city functions for the “reasonable and necessary cost of administration, operation, maintenance, replacement and improvement of the sewerage system, including the payment of debt services and reserve the requirements on sewer revenue bonds of the city issued for the purposes of acquiring and construction of additions and improvements to the sewerage system of the city.”

It has been a huge topic of discussion for the past year with council members expressing concerns over raising sewer rates to such a large amount and how that affects the citizens and business owners.

However, prior to the March increase, the user fee had not been increased in over a decade and the utility fund had experienced a downward trend of negative cash flow for numerous years.

Historically, the city supplemented the deficit from the utility savings account. But when that account was depleted — no more could be taken out due to a bonding mandate to keep a minimum in the fund — the city began to supplement the deficit from the general fund.

That trend was discovered about a year into the current administration’s tenure and, after a series of meetings and much debate, the council agreed to raised the sewer fees by 20 percent.

The resolution to raise the rates included a committee to evaluate the best option for the city. Six months later, that committee is advising the council to raise the sewer user fees again.

The committee was presented with a series of eight rate options with comparison of customer’s use and cost for the base rate and monthly gallon increases for all customers based on consumption in order to produce an estimated annual revenue of approximately $2.4 million, deemed necessary to operate the system in the black.

The group made a recommendation of “the best of the eight.”

According to the new plan, residents within the city of Crowley would pay a $15 flat rate plus an additional $3.90 per 1,000 gallons of consumption.

Those residents outside the city limits would pay $22.50 for the first 3,000 gallons consumed and an additional $8.25 per 1,000 gallons consumed.

The proposal includes an exemption for the Acadia Parish Jail.

Mader, who chaired the committee, explained that the city’s sewer system can not operate at a negative cash flow if the city is to continue to receive grant money.

Mader read into the record correspondence he had received from Leslie A. Durham, the governor’s designee on the Delta Regional Authority and chair for the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee.

“The bottom line is that if you want assistance by way of a grant or loan from CDBG, DRA, USDA, LDH, or EDA, you will be required to have sustainable rates before you can receive the funds,” Durham wrote.

She said it is up to the administration to present grant information to the council and “it’s up to them to make the right decision.”

“To me, it’s simple,” she said, “if the town wants federal or state assistance, have sustainable rates in place. If they choose not to, that’s a choice they have the authority to make. But they need to understand whatever improvements you all need will have to come out of your own budget. I’m not even sure if you can get a bank loan without sustainable rates, but a local bank may do that.”

The full council will be asked to approve a public hearing on the matter at their next meeting. The preliminary date of the public hearing is Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.