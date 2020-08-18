Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of three men from surveillance photos

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for three subjects (pictured at right) in reference to an ongoing investigation.

“Our office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the three pictured subjects in reference to an ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The photos are from a residence on Castle Cove Road in Mermentau on Friday, July 31, at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to call (337) 788-8772 or send a private message on the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page with any information (Case # 20-0086648).