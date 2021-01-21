Sheriff accepting scholarship applications

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced that the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program is currently underway.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

A Scholarship of $500 from the Program will be awarded to one graduating high school student in Acadia Parish. There shall be no restrictions on any applicant by reason of age, race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

In addition, Gibson will award a scholarship of $500 to one graduating high school senior from each of the other six high schools in Acadia Parish. Thus there will be seven scholarships awarded: one high school recipient will receive the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship and six high school recipients will receive the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Scholarship.

Each high school in Acadia Parish will have one scholarship recipient.

There are no restrictions on the purpose for which scholarships are spent. The scholarship is not a loan and will be awarded as a gift to defray the rising cost of tuition and related expenses in higher education.

The only limitations for applying are:

1. Applicant must be a permanent resident of Acadia Parish;

2. Scholarships must be utilized in an institution of higher learning within the state of Louisiana;

3. The student plans to be enrolled as a full-time, undergraduate student.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on or before Monday, April 1. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state.

All questions can be directed to the Director of Human Resources with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kim N. Miller, at 788-8793, or by email at kim.miller@apso.org.

Completed Applications can be emailed or mailed to:

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Kim N. Miller

1037 Capitol Avenue

Crowley, LA 70526