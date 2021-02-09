Sheriff accepting scholarship applications

Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced that the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program is currently underway.

The program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

A Scholarship of $500 from the program will be awarded to one graduating high school student in Acadia Parish.

There shall be no restrictions on any applicant by reason of age, race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

In addition, Sheriff KP Gibson will award scholarships of $500 to six additional high school seniors from Acadia Parish.

Scholarship program details and applications can be obtained by visiting www.apso.org.

Applications can also be obtained by requesting them from high school counselors or by contacting Kim Miller, Human Resource Director for the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 337-788-8793 or via email at kim.miller@apso.org.